San Diego County Reports Jump in COVID-19 Cases to New Daily Record of 310

San Diego County public health officials reported a daily record of 310 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, but no additional deaths from the disease.

Out of 4,413 tests reported in the past day, 7% were positive — the highest percentage in weeks. As a result, the 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests ticked up to 2.8%.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 274,942 tests administered in San Diego County, resulting in 10,794 cases and 338 deaths from COVID-19.

Across the state of California there was a spike in cases reported Sunday, with 4,515 new cases for a total of 173,824 with 5,495 deaths.

The latest data showed that the number of new community outbreaks in San Diego County over the past seven days fell below seven — one of the county’s public health triggers for placing a pause on additional re-openings allowed by the state of California.

Community outbreaks are defined as involving three or more people from different households in the same location, excluding nursing homes. Officials say outbreaks have occurred in businesses, restaurants and private homes.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officers, said Friday it may not be safe for people to have gatherings at their homes “until sometime next year” when a vaccine is available.

“With the re-openings, people think we can go back to the pre-COVID existence, and we cannot,” she said.

