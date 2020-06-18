County Opens New COVID-19 Testing Sites in Spring Valley and Mira Mesa

Share This Article:

Two new testing sites are now open in San Diego County as the region’s COVID-19 case total nears 10,000.

County health officials reported 124 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths from the illness on Wednesday.

The new data increased the region’s totals to 9,854 cases and 327 deaths. The cases reported Wednesday were just 2% of the new daily high 6,782 tests.

New testing sites at the Spring Valley Library on Kempton Road and the Mira Mesa Senior Center on Mira Mesa Boulevard join nearly a dozen other sites where county residents can get tested for free.

The county launched an interactive website earlier this week that allows residents to find COVID-19 testing locations near them. The website can be found at 211sandiego.org.

Despite the low numbers of positive tests, officials are urging residents to take the pandemic and facial coverings seriously, particularly as a new wave of businesses — personal care businesses like skincare and waxing salons, tattoo parlors, massage therapists and nail salons — will be allowed to reopen Friday.

“We’ve seen and heard comments from people who are tired of wearing facial coverings,” County Supervisor Greg Cox said Wednesday. “Covering your face is one of the easiest things we can do right now.”

— City News Service

