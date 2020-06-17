San Diego County Reports 124 New Cornavirus Cases and 4 More Deaths

Share This Article:

San Diego County health officials reported 124 new cases of coronavirus and four more deaths Wednesday, while urging residents to accept the “temporary inconvenience” of wearing masks.

A total of 6,782 tests were recorded in the past day for a positive rate of just 1.8%, leaving the 14-day rolling average of positive cases at 2.9%.

“Our numbers in San Diego County related to cases, hospitalizations and ICUs remain relatively stable,” said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, “which is a testament to the community’s support and action.”

But he warned that coronavirus remains a serious threat and urged residents to wear face coverings in public despite the “temporary inconvenience.”

“If an ICU nurse can wear it for a 16-hour shift, then I got to believe we can put it on for 16 minutes when we walk into the grocery store to pick up something,” he said at a media briefing.

He noted that a number of California counties that have eased restrictions are now experiencing a surge in hospitalizations. That includes nearby Orange County, where masks were made optional after protests.

“We want to see this through,” said Fletcher. “We don’t want to lose our will and our focus halfway into this and get ourselves into a bad situation.”

Since the first case in March, the county has received 244,321 tests, resulting in 9,854 positive cases and 327 deaths. The latest four victims ranged in age from their late 60s to late 80s.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, said officials are cautiously watching the number of community outbreaks. There have been six over the past seven days — one in a home, two in restaurants and three in businesses. Seven such outbreaks in a week could trigger new health restrictions.

