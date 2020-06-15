UCSD Professor Sonya Neal Earns Pew Scholarship To Study Toxic Proteins

Share This Article:

Sonya Neal, an assistant professor in the University of California San Diego’s Division of Biological Sciences, was selected to join the Pew Scholars Program in Biomedical Sciences, it was announced Monday.

Neal will be one of 22 early-career researchers at institutions across the country who will receive four years of funding to invest in foundational research to pursue scientific breakthroughs and advance human health. Neal’s research will examine the quality control mechanism that allows cells to clear away potentially toxic misfolded proteins.

“I am particularly excited about the Pew award due to its commitment to deep biological understanding, medical application and promotion of health,” said Neal, a member of the Section of Cell and Developmental Biology. “With the Pew award, we will strive to understand a new emerging class of enzymes known as rhomboids and their contribution to protein homeostasis.”

The 2020 class of scholars — all working as assistant professors — are new members of a community of more than 1,000 scientists who have received awards from Pew since 1985. Current scholars meet annually to share their research and exchange perspectives across diverse health disciplines.

“Pew is proud to support these promising researchers as they conduct world-class research to address biomedicine’s most complex questions,” Pew President and CEO Rebecca Rimel said. “They join a group of distinguished scientists who have worked for decades to advance science and protect public health.”

Neal said her plans as a Pew Scholar include developing ideas for collaborations and multidisciplinary approaches to human health research related to misfolded proteins, including neurological and cardiovascular diseases, as well as cancer.

“As a black female in STEM, I take my role and responsibilities towards promoting diversity at UC San Diego very seriously,” Neal said. “With this award, I will pass the support and encouragement I received to training a diverse group of top-performing undergraduates, graduates and postdoctoral fellows.”

The 2020 scholars were chosen from 191 applicants nominated by academic institutions and researchers across the United States. This year’s class includes scientists exploring why female mammals age differently than males, how environmental factors affect the trajectory of inflammatory disease and the molecular mechanisms that allow the body to sense and regulate temperature.

— City News Service

