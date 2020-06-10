San Diego County Avoiding California Surge, But Reports 108 New Cases, 4 Deaths

Share This Article:

San Diego County has so far avoided the recent surge in coronavirus cases seen elsewhere in California, but still reported 108 new cases and four deaths on Wednesday.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the county has been “tracking reasonably flat for the last two weeks,” with just 3% of the latest batch of 3,854 tests coming back positive.

But he warned that 10 California counties — including Orange County just the north — are seeing significant increases in cases and hospitalizations.

“This does tell us that there is an increase in transmission in a number of counties that are reopening throughout the state of California,” he said at a briefing for local media.

“It’s a reminder to us of the need to be very vigilant and be very cautious, especially as we move into higher-risk type entities that are opening,” he said.

Nonetheless, reopening continues, with the following businesses approved to open on Friday with distancing and capacity restrictions:

Gyms and fitness facilities

Community pools, including those in condominiums

Bars and wineries

Hotels, for tourism and individual travel

Card rooms, satellite wagering and racetracks

Family entertainment, including bowling alleys and arcades

Movie theaters

Museums, galleries, zoos and aquariums

Since the first case in March, the county has recorded 203,579 tests, resulting in 8,837 positive cases and 305 deaths.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, said that with the growing momentum of business openings, the county is carefully monitoring for new outbreaks.

“As we continue to open up businesses, various industries and increase activities, there is a significant concern that we will see an increase in the number of cases and the number of outbreaks,” she said.

