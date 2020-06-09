San Diego County Reports 110 New Coronavirus Cases and 5 Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 110 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday and five more deaths from the disease.

Out of 3,963 tests reported to the county in the past day, 3% were positive. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests remains at 3.1%.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were four men and one woman who ranged in age from their late 60s to mid 80s. All had underlying medical conditions.

Since the first case in March, the county has tabulated 199,725 tests, resulting in 8,729 cases and 301 deaths.

Public health officials are advising anyone involved in the recent protests to watch for symptoms and preferably get tested for the disease. A complete guide to testing options is available online.

