San Diego County Reports 142 New Coronavirus Cases and 5 More Deaths

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 142 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday and five more deaths from the disease.

Results from 3,714 tests reported over the past day showed a 4% positive rate. This was a little higher than in recent days, but the 14-day rolling average of positive results remained flat at 2.9%.

The latest victims were four men and one woman ranging in age from 38 to 91. All but one had an underlying medical condition.

Since the first case in March, public health officials have counted 176,387 tests resulting in 7,940 positive cases and 288 deaths.

There was no media briefing on Thursday, but officials have scheduled one for Friday.

