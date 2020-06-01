San Diego County Reports Just 73 New Coronavirus Cases and No Deaths

Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials reported just 73 new cases of coronavirus on Monday and no new deaths from the disease.

Just 2% of the latest batch of 3,655 tests were positive, lowering the 14-day rolling average of positive results in just 2.9%.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, credited the decline to the San Diego community’s willingness to follow public health precautions such as wearing face coverings, washing hands and not gathering in groups.

“A large proportion of the public is adhering to these strategies, and that’s what’s at least keeping our numbers from skyrocketing,” said Wooten at a briefing for media.

“Thankfully the public is adhering. Our restaurants are cooperating. And we just have to continue to keep that up,” she said, “because right now we don’t have herd immunity and no vaccine.”

Since the first case in March, the county has tallied 163,794 tests, resulting in 7,554 cases and 269 deaths.

