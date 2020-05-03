COVID Claims San Diego Woman, 81, as 85 New Cases Over 24 Hours Told

Share This Article:

San Diego County health officials Sunday confirmed 85 new coronavirus cases and one additional death, bringing the countywide total to 3,927 cases. The death toll is now at 139.

The latest fatality is an 81-year-old woman who had underlying medical conditions, said Craig Sturak, a communications officer with the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency.

Of 2,277 tests reported to the County yesterday, 4% were positive new cases. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests is 6.1%.

According to the agency, there are now 3,927 cases of COVID-19 reported in San Diego County, up by 85 from Saturday.

In all, 828 people — or 21.1% —have required hospitalization, and 266 people had to be placed in intensive care.

— Staff report

