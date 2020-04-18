Coronavirus Cases Increase by 55 in San Diego County as 1 More Death Reported

Share This Article:

The number of COVID-19 cases in San Diego County grew by 55 to 2,213 Saturday and one more person died, county health officials reported.

The latest victim was 58-year-old man with underlying health conditions, bringing the death toll to 71 people, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency.

Positive cases requiring hospitalization were reported at 537, with 187 placed in intensive care to date, the county said.

The highest number of cases, 418, were among residents in the 50 to 59 age range, and the second highest, 412, among those aged 30 to 39 years, the county reported.

There are 1,099 women who have tested positive and 1,110 men.

The county released the latest coronavirus date late Saturday afternoon, but did not hold a media briefing.

— From Staff and Wire Report

