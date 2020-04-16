NASA Astronaut, UCSD Grad Returns to Earth After 205 Days on Space Station

Share This Article:

NASA astronaut and UC San Diego graduate Jessica Meir returned to Earth on Thursday evening after 205 days in space.

Meir, along with fellow NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan and cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka, with whom she served aboard the International Space Station, departed the station at 6:53 p.m. Pacific time and landed at 10:16 p.m. Pacific time in Kazakhstan, according to NASA.

After post-landing medical checks, Meir was scheduled to board a NASA plane for a flight back to Houston.

Meir’s spaceflight included her participation in the first three all-woman spacewalks along with fellow NASA astronaut Christina Koch.

NASA said Meir made 3,280 orbits of Earth and traveled nearly 87 million miles.

Meir tweeted a few photos Wednesday of various locations across Earth, including a view from space of San Diego, focused on UC San Diego.

She wrote “Yesterday, @Space_Station flew over almost every place I’ve ever lived, ranging from Canada to France — all within 8 hours. Mother Earth’s way of calling me home?”

— City News Service

