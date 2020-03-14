3 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in San Diego County on Friday

Share This Article:

Three more people tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported.

The new cases are:

A man in his 40s who is hospitalized and in isolation after traveling to New York and Philadelphia

A man in his 30s who is in isolation at home after traveling to Chicago

A woman in her 70s who is at home in isolation

To date, there have been 11 cases in San Diego County. Eight of them are local residents and three from the federal quarantine at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

On Saturday, San Diego State University reported a new case, but that has not yet been confirmed by county health officials.

