Flu Season Thankfully Winding Down in San Diego as Coronavirus Fears Rise

As the San Diego region prepares for possible cases of coronavirus, the county Health and Human Services Agency reported Wednesday that the flu season appears to be winding down.

The total number of reported cases decreased again last week to 637 — 135 fewer cases than the previous week. To date, San Diego County has had 19,317 cases, compared 6,675 at this time last year.

This flu season has been more deadly than usual. Six deaths were reported last week, bringing the total so far this year to 86, compared to 46 during the same period last year. Most of the victims had underlying medical conditions.

“Influenza appears to be declining, but people should continue getting vaccinated as the flu could last until April or May,” said said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “The vaccine is safe and effective and the best tool we have to prevent influenza.”

Last week, Chairman Greg Cox, County Board of Supervisors, recommended everyone get a flu vaccine to protect themselves and their family, and reduce the potential strain on the healthcare system, which may be impacted by coronovirus.

There have been a handful of cases in San Diego County — only one involving a resident — but no deaths.

“It’s important for everyone to educate themselves and their family and be prepared,” Cox said. “It’s also important for people not to panic as the risk for this new virus and the disease that it causes continues to be low.”

