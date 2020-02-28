New Case of Coronavirus Unrelated to Travel Reported in Santa Clara County

Share This Article:

A second case of corononavirus in California that is not connected with travel to China was reported Friday in Santa Clara County.

The new case brings to 34 the number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus strain in California Twenty-four of the cases are Americans evacuated from the Wuhan region of China, nine are travel related and now two are from an unknown source.

The report raises concerns about whether the virus has begun to spread on its own in the state.

“CDC is working with California to identify how the patient was exposed to the novel coronavirus as well as identify people who might have been exposed to this patient,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an afternoon tweet.

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department scheduled a 4 p.m. press conference to provide specific information about the new case.

The state Department of Public Health said that the danger to California residents remains low.

“While COVID-19 has a high transmission rate, it has a low mortality rate,” the Department of Public Health said in an advisory on its website. “From the international data we have, of those who have tested positive for COVID-19, approximately 80 percent do not exhibit symptoms that would require hospitalization.”

The department noted that there have been no confirmed deaths related to coronavirus in the United States.

In another coronavirus development on Friday, United Airlines said it would cancel flights from Los Angeles to Tokyo beginning March 8.

Coronavirus symptoms are similar to the common flu, including fever, cough and shortness of breath.

