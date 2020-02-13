Endangered Species Protection Urged for Southern California Mountain Lions

Share This Article:

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife recommended Thursday that six struggling mountain lion populations, some in southern California, be protected under the state’s Endangered Species Act.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The move comes shortly after P-56, a male mountain lion in the critically endangered Santa Monica population, was killed in January under a state-issued depredation permit by a landowner who had lost livestock to the big cat.

Placing the mountain lions under the act would likely lessen the issuance of additional permits to kill cougars in protected populations that have preyed on livestock, according to the department’s recommendation.

“We’re elated that California’s big cats are a step closer to protection,” Tiffany Yap, a biologist at the Center for Biological Diversity and primary author of the petition, said. “These amazing animals face huge threats that could wipe out key populations. We urge the state to finalize these protections quickly so mountain lions can thrive in California for generations to come.”

California’s Fish and Game Commission will decide in April whether to grant these populations candidate status under the state Endangered Species Act. If that occurs, it will trigger a yearlong review of whether the species should be formally protected under the state act. The act’s full protections apply during the yearlong candidacy period.

Researchers with the National Park Service, UC Davis and UCLA warn that if enough inbreeding occurs, the Santa Ana population could go extinct within 12 years, and the Santa Monica population within 15.

“Mountain lion populations are dying from vehicle strikes and depredations and are increasingly isolated as freeways slice up their remaining habitat,” Debra Chase, CEO of the Mountain Lion Foundation, said. “We urge state officials to move quickly to protect these iconic cats.”

— City News Service

Endangered Species Protection Urged for Southern California Mountain Lions was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: