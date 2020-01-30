CDC Says San Diegan Who Visited Wuhan Tests Negative for Coronavirus

San Diego County health officials announced Thursday a local resident who developed a respiratory illness after returning from a visit to Wuhan, China, has tested negative for coronavirus.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the test results after a two-day delay.
The patient had been isolated at home while test results were pending.
Health officials said there are no other patients in the county being investigated for the deadly virus, which has killed over 100 people in China.
Cases have been confirmed in Orange and Los Angeles counties, and American evacuees from Wuhan are staying under voluntary observation at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County.
