San Diego Yacht Club is now open to register 2024 Yachting Cup, San Diego’s premier spring regatta.

Now in its 52nd year, the event will take place from May 3 to May 5 for sailors across a variety of fleets.



The Yachting Cup is a Southern California staple regatta, offering competition on the water, and camaraderie on land.

With this year’s additional course, the club extends the invitation to more fleets on the Bay and in the Pacific. The courses this year are (1) City Front W/L for one designs < 30’, (2) a Redesign for Classic and Navigators incorporating Bay to Roads courses, and (3) a W/L at Coronado Roads for One Design over 30’.



The weekend’s Ton Cup, Friday night’s traditional fun race, is taking a new form in 2024. The race is on Friday, May 3,and features a free J/22 event for Yachting Cup entrants right in the La Playa basin, the perfect kick-off for sailors and spectators.



“We’re dedicated to providing free berthing to all out-of-town boats, creating the best possible racing experience for participants,” said Chair Patrick Russell.



The event schedule includes a Welcome Party on Friday night, the Yachting Cup Party on Saturday night, and an Awards Ceremony on Sunday after racing. Attendees can look forward to a live band and exceptional food and beverages.



Chick Pyle, the 2023 overall winner with Beneteau 36.7 Kea, said: “The One Design racing is the best. The 36.7 class is constantly evolving with new competitors. Everyone brings their AA-game and after racing, SDYC puts on the best parties.”



Regatta veteran John Laun, the first to register with the J/120 caper, reflects on his longstanding connection with the Yachting Cup, “I’ve raced our J/120 caper in every Yachting Cup since 2001. It has always been a favorite regatta since it attracts lots of great competitors.” Caper was the overall winner in the 2012 Yachting Cup.



The 2024 Yachting Cup is sponsored by Ballast Point Brewing Company, First National Bullion, Mount Gay Rum, Helly Hansen, SD Boatworks, and Bay Club Hotel and Marina.



For more information and to register, please visit www.yachtingcup.com.