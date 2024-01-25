San Diego FC crest. Photo credit: @SanDiegoFC via X

San Diego FC will kick off its 18-city Chrome Ball Tour at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Oceanside Amphitheater.

Each Chrome Ball Tour stop, according to the Major League Soccer expansion club, “recognizes the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County” by weaving together soccer, arts and local culture in a festival atmosphere. Admission is free.

The Oceanside stop will feature a 40-team street soccer tournament that includes three divisions, adult, girls youth and boys youth.

Fans also will be treated to live musical performances from Oceanside natives Obed Padilla and John Givez, local food vendors and artists exhibits.

The street soccer tournament begins at 11 a.m. In the evening starting at 5:30 p.m., performances start, with Foreign Freestylers, Wild Nation Dance Krew and a Polynesian heritage performance from the “Mana” Mira Costa College Dance Program, with music from FAIVA.

Padilla and Givez will close out the day.

Each tour stop will feature bespoke swag, including posters and patches designed by local artists. In Oceanside, local artist Gabriel Medina is collaborating with the club. Additionally, San Diego FC worked with local artist Richie Moon to design the Chrome Ball Tour mark and digital artwork.

Attendees who collect all 18 city badges throughout the year will be entered for a chance to win prizes and exclusive discounts.

Upcoming stops include Escondido on Feb. 3, Poway on Feb. 17 and Santee on March 2.