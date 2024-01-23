Scenes from the Padres Summer Blood Drive. Screenshot via @Padres X

More than 320 units of blood were collected at the San Diego Padres Winter Blood Drive Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Petco Park’s Lexus Premier Parking lot.

All donors were gifted with a limited-edition Padres Winter Blood Drive T-shirt.

“We are so thankful to the Padres and all of the donors who came out today and donated blood during such a critical time,” San Diego Blood Bank CEO Doug Morton said. “January is National Blood Donor Month — a time to thank donors for their lifesaving contributions and a time to encourage others to follow their lead, which is what so many people thankfully did here today.”

Since 2017, the Padres have helped collect more than 3,300 units of blood supporting thousands of patients in Southern California hospitals, according to a statement from the blood bank.

“The annual Winter Blood Drive continues to be a success due to the efforts of the San Diego Blood Bank and everyone involved,” said Tom Seidler, Padres senior vice president of community and military affairs. “We look forward to continuing the tradition and serving our community to help collect these lifesaving donations from our wonderful donors.”

City News Service contributed to this article.