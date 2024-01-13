The Aztecs saw enough of Jaelen House Saturday. Here he makes a three over Lamont Butler to give the Lobos a 56-50 second-half lead. Photo credit: Screen shot, CBS

San Diego State jumped out to an early lead Saturday, but it was all New Mexico after that as the Lobos overwhelmed the Aztecs 88-70.

In a week when ranked teams have fallen left and right against unranked squads in college basketball, so did No. 19 SDSU (14-3, 3-1 Mountain West), which saw its seven-game win streak snapped.

Two runs powered the teams in the opening half, but New Mexico’s before the break erased a 12-point Aztec lead on the way to establishing a 40-37 advantage.

SDSU and New Mexico (14-3, 2-2 MW) played tight early on, but the Aztecs created some breathing room thanks to Darrion Trammell, who rattled off seven straight points, including a fall-away jumper from behind the basket. He added an assist, to Elijah Saunders from long distance, to put San Diego State up 22-17.

New Mexico went four minutes without a basket, and by the time the clock ticked below the six-minute mark, Reese Waters made a three to give the Aztecs a 35-23 lead.

But then Jaelen House hit.

The guard started his barrage with a jumper, then after he stripped the ball from Trammell, he added two more to cut the deficit to eight. House powered the Lobos’ 17-2 run over the final five minutes of the half, putting in 11 of the points.

SDSU didn’t help its own cause. The Aztecs, who didn’t have a turnover during the first 14 minutes of the game, had five in the remainder of the half, three by Jaedon LeDee.

What a shot by Darrion Trammell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HN9kecs23g — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) January 13, 2024

New Mexico also overshadowed San Diego State and its vaunted defense, with 11 blocks in the half to the Aztecs’ one. The Lobos had a big free-throw advantage too, with 12 to SDSU’s three.

“We gave up too many free throws and too many rebounds on the road to win a game. We had to win in one of those areas,” said head coach Brian Dutcher. Regarding the blocks, he added, “that was sensational on their part.”

The Aztecs also were beset by foul trouble. By two minutes after the break, Waters, Lamont Butler and Micah Parrish each had three fouls, but SDSU still managed to narrow the lead to 47-46 on a layup by Parrish.

They never got that close again. The Lobos built on their momentum, rolling to a 60-50 lead, their largest of the game, with 11:52 to play.

Just like that @Aztec_MBB is on a 10-2 run‼️ pic.twitter.com/QKFij4dXFo — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) January 13, 2024

It would only grow as the defensive pressure kept SDSU off balance and the pesky House remained hot, joined by Jamal Mashburn, who turned it on in the second half. The onslaught ballooned the Lobo lead to 22 points with less than three minutes to play.

House finished with 26, followed by Mashburn with 19 and JT Toppin with 17. Toppin, a freshman, added 16 rebounds. LeDee led the Aztecs with 15 points.

Yet in the end, House pointed to his defensive effort against San Diego State.

“I do take pride on defense, ’cause I don’t like getting scored on, I don’t know a person who likes getting scored on,” he told CBS. “I just try to do my job and get my teammates going.”

SDSU returns to Viejas Arena for another conference test at 8 p.m. Wednesday against Nevada (15-2, 2-1 MW), which fell to Boise State Friday, 64-56.