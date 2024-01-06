SDSU forward Jaedon LeDee was the leading scorer as SDSU defeated UNLV. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego State continued their winning ways Saturday, using aggressive defense and

clutch scoring to beat rival UNLV 72-61 under the glare of the national spotlight.

“Really pleased with our effort,” said coach Brian Dutcher. “This is a very good UNLV team.”

The Aztecs (13-2, 2-0 Mountain West) and the Runnin’ Rebels (7-6, 0-1) were meeting for the 80th time, with San Diego State holding a 42-37 advantage. This time, they played before a national television audience as the game was broadcast on CBS.

Both teams came in hot. The Aztecs were riding a five-game winning streak and the Rebels had won four of their last five with four players averaging in double figures in scoring.

.@ImmanuelMicah saved a broken play with another big three

📺: @CBS pic.twitter.com/oh7d9NBoSX — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) January 6, 2024

But on Saturday, the Aztecs, particularly Jaedon LeDee, came out scorching. LeDee had five rebounds and a total of six points, giving the Aztecs a double-digit lead, 15-3, within the first five minutes.

As if the Aztecs needed more energy, in came Reese Waters (sprained ankle) and Miles Byrd (turf toe), despite being doubtful for the game. But they both came on the court early in

the first half to a rousing ovation from the home crowd.

“I was happy to have them both,” said Dutcher. “I thought I might have one. I didn’t think I’d have them both.”

Byrd immediately added a three pointer and Micah Parrish put in another as the Aztecs continued building their lead to as high as 16 points, at 25-9.

That’s Jaedon LeDee for ya https://t.co/kliqOGh80D — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) January 6, 2024

But UNLV’s defense clamped down and they began hitting baskets to bring the lead back to single digits, at 29-22, with about three minutes left before the break. The Aztecs pushed the lead back up as the first half ended with them on top, 35-25.

After halftime, the Aztecs continued building their lead, with Darrion Trammell getting a three-pointer and Waters hooking a shot. But the Rebels stayed close, cutting the lead to six points at 44-38.

The Aztecs defense clamped down, forcing back-to-back turnovers by the Rebels. And then LeDee asserted himself again, going inside for a basket and a foul and later grabbing a rebound of his own missed free throw and scoring a basket to push the lead to 56-47.

LeDee would finish with a team-high 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Trammell with the big-time play ⚡ @Aztec_MBB pic.twitter.com/jqblKcB2Mh — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) January 6, 2024

“Jaedon is a physical presence,” said Dutcher.

After LeDee’s own rebound, Parrish stole the ball a couple of minutes later, drove to the basket and made an off-balance shot to give the Aztecs a 60-49 lead. LeDee went back inside for two after UNLV missed two free throws.

Not to be outdone, Trammell also got a steal and launched a shot as he was falling away from the basket to give the Aztecs a 65-52 lead with less than five minutes to go.

The lead stayed in double digits at 68-55 with about two minutes to play, and the Rebels made it close at the end with back-to-back three pointers, but the Aztecs made their free

throws in the final seconds to hold on to the victory.

Dutcher said he knew playing UNLV would be a challenge and credited their defense, which forced the Aztecs into 17 turnovers.

“We made some bad decisions,” he said. “They pressured us really hard.”

The Aztecs go on the road for their next game, at San Jose State at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The game is scheduled to be televised on the CBS Sports Network.

Dutcher said playing without the home court advantage will be hard.

“Our crowd is everything to us,” he said.