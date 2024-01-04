Hop on and Ride in a Jan. 8 2022 race. Photo credit: Screen shot, @losalqh via YouTube

Two horses injured on the same day at Los Alamitos Race Course have died, state horse racing officials reported.

Hop On and Ride, a 4-year-old mare, finished fifth in the first race at Los Alamitos on Dec. 30 and later died. The official race chart notes only that she “saved ground, lacked bid.”

Her death on Jan. 2 was reported as racing-related by the California Horse Racing Board, but no further information was available.

On Wednesday, board spokesman Mike Marten told City News Service that the 6-year-old gelding Bound to Bet “was euthanized either during or post-surgery after he was injured during the running of the fifth race at Los Alamitos on Dec. 30.”

Los Alamitos saw 13 horses die from racing or training injuries in 2023.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the racing board reported that Derby Prospect – also a 6-year-old gelding – died after a training injury at Santa Anita.

– City News Service