Woo-Suk Go. Photo credit: Screen shot, MLB.com

The Padres have signed right-handed reliever Woo-Suk Go to a two-year contract with a mutual option for 2026, the team announced Wednesday.

Though team executives did not disclose terms, MLB.com reported the contract value at $4.5 million.

In 44 relief appearances for the 2023 Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) champion LG Twins last season, Go posted a career-best 12.1 strikeouts per 9 innings with a 3.68 ERA, 15 saves, and 59 strikeouts while giving up 22 walks. Go held left-handed batters to a .179 opponent average, though righties hit .286 against him.

He logged the final out in Game 5 of the Korean Series opposite the KT Wiz, going 1-1 with a save in the KBO postseason.

Absolutely FILTHY. Welcome to the Padres, Go Woo-suk!pic.twitter.com/hSUCbA65Dw — KBO in English (@KBO_ENG) January 3, 2024

The 5-foot-11, 198-pound pitcher, who is 25, joined teammate Ha-Seong Kim on the 2023 World Baseball Classic roster for the South Korean team, but he did not make an appearance in the tournament.

In seven seasons in the KBO, all with the LG Twins (2017-23), Go owned a 19-26 record and 139 saves in 354 career appearances (all in relief) for a 3.18 ERA and 401 strikeouts.

The native of Incheon, South Korea led the KBO in saves in 2022 (42) and his 139 total saves from 2019-23 led the league over that span. In his last three seasons, Go posted a 2.32 ERA with 207 strikeouts and he finished in the Top 10 in the league in saves in each of the last five years (2019-23).

Go has a close connection in the National League West. He is the brother-in-law of outfielder Jung Hoo Lee, who also is leaving the KBO behind. He’s headed for the Giants after signing a six-year deal.

The Padres will open the season in South Korea, playing the first regular-season MLB games in the country. They will meet the Dodgers March 20-21.