Petco Park at full capacity in 2021 after early days of the pandemic, when the Padres played without fans in the stands. Photo credit: blog.sandiego.org

The Padres and Petco Park have received a top federal seal of approval for their security measures.

The Friars are just the fifth team in Major League Baseball to earn the Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies (SAFETY) Act certification by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

After first receiving a SAFETY Act designation in August 2020, the ballpark earned a red seal, the highest level of liability protection.

The SAFETY Act, passed by Congress in 2002, serves as one of the highest levels of accreditation offered by DHS and promotes the development and deployment of effective anti-terrorism measures including technologies, services and personnel training.

“Petco Park continues to be at the forefront of bringing premier events to San Diego, whether in the form of a game, concert or other major event and the safety and comfort of our guests is of the utmost importance,” said Caroline Perry, the Padres’ COO. “To receive the highest level of recognition through this certification from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is a testament to all the hard work that our staff, local law enforcement agencies and emergency service personnel put in to assure a safe environment within our ballpark.”

The club has continued to develop and implement a comprehensive, integrated security program throughout Petco Park consisting of technology based on Major League Baseball’s Best Stadium Operating Practices, other sports industry best practices, government recommendations and more.

The measures include physical and electronic anti-terrorism security measures, tools, policies and procedures, and properly trained personnel. These protocols were designed to detect, deter, prevent, respond to and mitigate acts of terrorism against Petco Park and any guests, visitors, staff or employees.

Petco Park will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2024. The venue has been named America’s top ballpark across baseball multiple times and the plaza known as Gallagher Square serves as both event space and a public park.