Christen Westphal (eft) celebrates with Makenzy Doniak during a 2022 match. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego Wave FC has re-signed midfielder Makenzy Doniak and defender Christen Westphal.

Both Doniak and Westphal are under contract with the Wave through the 2025 season.

Westphal, 30, had 45 starts in her first two seasons with the club. She has played over 130 NWSL matches across all competitions since joining the league in 2016.

In the club’s inaugural campaign in 2022, the Ohio native helped the club post a defensive effort that averaged less than a goal against per game in 22 matches. In 2023, Westphal helped a Wave defense that allowed only 22 goals and 91 shots during the season, good for second-lowest and third fewest in the league, respectively.

cue more cuts by chris ✂️ @cwestphal20 pic.twitter.com/sBwXBgraUP — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) December 28, 2023

“Christen is a talented defender, a positive influence in our locker room, and a role model for our community,” said San Diego Wave FC General Manager Molly Downtain.

Doniak, 29, joined the Wave ahead of the club’s inaugural season via a trade with the Chicago Red Stars. In two seasons, she has appeared in 40 games in regular season play, scoring six goals and adding four assists.

Prior to her time in Chicago, Doniak was with the Utah Ryals (2018-19), North Carolina Courage (2017-18) and Western New York Flash (2016). She played collegiately at University of Virginia (2012-15), where she ended her career as the leader in points (164) and goals (64).