The float’s theme, “It Began with a Roar,” will incorporate stories of the San Diego Zoo that represent the zoo’s mission, utilizing plants and an array of flowers featuring roses. Rendering courtesy San Diego Zoo Alliance

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance announced a virtual rendering of their 2024 float for the 135th Tournament of Roses parade can be viewed starting Thursday.

The float’s theme, “It Began with a Roar,” will incorporate stories of the San Diego Zoo that represent the zoo’s mission, utilizing plants and an array of flowers featuring roses. The floral design on the float also symbolizes the San Diego Zoo Safari Park and San Diego Zoo’s dedication to plant conservation, according to wildlife officials.

Last year’s float celebrated the San Diego Zoo Safari Park’s 50th anniversary. The float’s theme, “Celebrating 50 Years of Conservation,” won the Animation Award for outstanding use of an animated waterfall.

“For 107 years, we’ve experienced the spirit of Rex the Lion’s mighty roar, which sparked a dream to bring our world-renowned organization to life — right in the heart of San Diego,” said San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance President Paul A. Baribault. “Over the past century, we’ve evolved to meet the growing needs of wildlife, offering millions of guests who visit our two leading zoos every year the opportunity to explore immersive conservation experiences and connect with the world’s wildlife. The Rose Parade is near and dear to many, and we want to share our stories of nature and conservation with the world.”

In addition, the San Diego Zoo’s Matt Akel, his wife Courtney and their daughter Meadow will be riding on the float. Akel joined the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in 2002 as a wildlife care specialist on the polar bear team, where he cared for 7-year-old Chinook.

More than two decades later, Akel is the associate curator of mammals, who leads the polar bear program and the team caring for a now 28-year-old Chinook.

“When I was 10 years old growing up in New Jersey, I visited the San Diego Zoo with my family,” said Akel. “Visiting the zoo as a child was part of my inspiration to pursue a lifelong career in wildlife care and conservation. Every time I have the opportunity to interact with Chinook, it brings back special memories from my time with her at the start of my career, and why we work so hard to protect these incredible animals. Polar bears are near and dear to my heart, and I have an extreme passion to want to protect their wild Arctic environment before it’s too late.”

A design based on Chinook will lead the front of the float.

Rendering, photos, video and parade float progress can be downloaded at sdzwa.org/pr/RoseParade2024.

–City News Service