USC quarterback Miller Moss (7) prepares for a pass during the Directv Holiday Bowl against Louisville on Dec. 27. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire)

No star quarterback? No problem for USC.

They just made a new star quarterback at the 44th annual Holiday Bowl – backup Miller Moss.

The University of Southern California rolled to a 42-28 victory over Louisville Wednesday behind a record-breaking performance from Moss, who threw for six touchdowns.

Moss was making his first start in place of USC star Caleb Williams, who opted out of the Holiday Bowl as he is expected to be the top pick in the NFL draft in the spring.

Instead, Williams was on the sideline watching as Moss made history. The former backup broke the Holiday Bowl record for most passing touchdowns. The previous record, four, was held by four quarterbacks, including former Chicago Bear star Jim McMahon.

He also broke the USC record for touchdowns in a bowl game and tied the Pac-12 mark.

Entering the game, Moss had thrown only three touchdown passes in two years.

“I can’t really describe it,” Moss told Fox in an on-field interview. “I’m trying to

pinch myself right now.”

USC wide receiver Tahj Washington, who caught two of Moss’ touchdowns, said he was impressed by his quarterback’s performance.

But he added to Fox: “I’ve seen it every day. I’m so glad everybody else got to see it today.”

The Trojans (7-5), which finished in the middle of the pack in the Pac-12, came into the game as 6.5-point underdogs against the Cardinals (10-3), the ACC runner-up.

It was the first football meeting between the two schools and Louisville scored first, eating up 71 yards in 10 plays on its opening drive, capped by a two-yard touchdown run by running back Isaac Guerendo.

USC couldn’t respond on its next possession – kicker Denis Lynch missed a 38-yard field goal – but their defense, often a target of critics during the regular season, helped the Trojans start to turn it around.

On Louisville’s next possession, Max Williams sacked Jake Plummer, and when the quarterback fumbled, Solomon Byrd recovered.

USC took over at the Louisville 19-yard line and capitalized three plays later with a touchdown catch by Washington, tying the game 7-7.

Washington would strike again with just over eight minutes left in the half when he hauled in a 29-yard touchdown pass from Moss to give USC its first lead, 14-7.

Special teams helped USC with its next score when they blocked a punt by Louisville, allowing the Trojans to again secure great field position, this time at the Cardinals’ 18-yard line. With a short field, Moss notched his third touchdown pass, this time on a 9-yard pass to wide receiver Kyron Hudson.

But Louisville would cut the lead to 21-14 when backup quarterback Evan Conley came in for an injured Plummer and led a 73-yard drive that he capped off with a 9-yard touchdown run.

Just when it appeared Louisville had clawed its way back in the game, Moss struck again, this time with a 31-yard touchdown pass to true freshman Ja’Kobi Lane to again push USC’s lead to two touchdowns, 28-14. That gave Moss his fourth touchdown in the half.

After the break, USC looked like it might score again but Moss made his first mistake of the evening, an interception that was returned 61 yards. Another touchdown run by Guerendo cut the lead to 28-21.

But Moss, on the way to his fifth touchdown, connected with Lane again on a pass with 4:52 left in the third quarter to give USC a 35-21 lead.

Louisville wouldn’t go away, however. They scored on Guerendo’s third touchdown run to cut the lead to 35-28 with a little under 13 minutes left in the final quarter.

And naturally, Moss wasn’t done. He threw his sixth touchdown pass on USC’s next drive, this time a 44-yarder to freshman wide receiver Duce Robinson that made it 42-28 USC.

Although Moss was just one touchdown from tying the college football bowl record of seven

touchdowns, USC was content to run out the clock.

Moss would finish with 372 yards passing. He was named the game’s Most Valuable Player on offense.

“I don’t think it’s as much about me as it is about the team,” he said.

Game Notes: USC’s Jaylin Smith, with 12 tackles, was named the defensive MVP … Petco Park was laid out for football with one goal post near the left field wall and the other near home plate. The Trojans sideline was along the third base side, while Louisville was parallel to center and right field … The 2023 DIRECTTV Holiday Bowl included a number of activities for the teams, including checking out a Navy ship and visiting SeaWorld … After the game, fans were treated to the 101.5 KGB Sky Show fireworks display.