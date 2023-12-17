Former San Diego State basketball coach Steve Fisher. Photo via sdsu.edu.

The 2023 Holiday Bowl has named retired San Diego State basketball coach Steve Fisher as its honorary chairman.

Renowned for transforming the SDSU basketball program into a competitor on the national stage, Fisher will be honored at the bowl game and serve as grand marshal of the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade.

“As the longtime head coach of San Diego State’s basketball program, Coach Fisher transformed the Aztecs’ into a national power, and made Aztecs’ home games one of the hottest tickets in town,” said Mark Neville, CEO of the Holiday Bowl and Sports San Diego. “Further still, he helped to turn all of San Diego into a strong basketball town. Above all that and most importantly, he is an amazing and impactful human being.”

Fisher, SDSU’s all-time winningest coach, who also has the most wins in Mountain West history, guided the Aztecs for 18 seasons, from 1999-2017. He led San Diego State to a MW-record 10 conference titles, eight NCAA Tournaments and 13 postseason appearances.

His two Sweet 16 appearances with the Aztecs were the best finishes for SDSU in the NCAA Tournament until this year, when the team reached the national championship game with his former assistant coach, Brian Dutcher. Fisher brought a substantial resume west though, as his Michigan team won a national title in 1989.

The 44th annual Holiday Bowl, scheduled for 5 p.m. Dec. 27, will be televised on Fox. It features the 15th-ranked Louisville Cardinals from the ACC and the Pac-12’s USC Trojans.

The honorary chairman title, bestowed annually, recognizes individuals who’ve significantly contributed to San Diego’s sports scene and beyond. Notable past chairs include Bill Walton, Randy Jones, Don Coryell, Meb Keflezighi, and Jim Laslavic.