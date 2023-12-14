The 2025 World Road Running Championships will be patterened after the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, and also begin near Balboa Park. Photo by Ryan Ward Bethke/RWB Multimedia

San Diego will host the World Athletics Road Running Championships Sept. 26-28, 2025 — a footrace extravaganza patterned after the Carlsbad 5000 and Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon.

And a major windfall for the local economy — rivaling the $165 million brought in by Comic-Con.

A mile race, 5,000-meter run and half-marathon will be contested in and around Balboa Park, with races for all age groups and abilities, say local organizers.

“We are anticipating about 50,000 entrants over the three events, expecting 67% of the participants to be from outside San Diego,” says a 1,700-word draft overview obtained by Times of San Diego.

The World Athletics Council — the global governing body of track and field and other racing events — approved the dates Friday.

It was exactly four months ago that San Diego was chosen for the biennial event, first held Oct. 1 in Riga, Latvia. (American Hobbs Kessler won the mile in 3:56.13 and Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji clocked 4:20.98 — both credited with world records.)

The direct economic impact to the city and the county should be a record for a running event in California, says the draft, with input from Tracy Sundlun of Santee, a former executive with the Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon Series.

“Based upon the Economic Impact Report of the 2019 Rock ‘n Roll San Diego Marathon & Half-Marathon with a total of 23,567 registrants, 22,109 room nights, $25,716,897 of direct spending, and $48,784,954 of total economic impact, it would be surprising if the numbers weren’t at least double that,” the draft says.

World Masters Athletics will hold its age-group world championships concurrently for runners 35 and older. USA Track & Field is set to hold Junior Olympic races for kids 13 and under. A race walk mile for both sexes will take place as well, plus wheelchair races. A military mile and 5K also are planned.

For the 5K (3.1 miles), a three-loop course is expected to be on the west side of Balboa Park, starting at Sixth Avenue and Redwood Street, finishing at Balboa Drive and El Prado, “encircling all the 10,000+ citizen runners enjoying their post-event party,” says the draft.

Final course routes haven’t been set, but the mile might start at Sixth and Nutmeg, turn into Balboa Park at Upas and Balboa Drive and finish on Balboa Drive across the park from Nutmeg.

Besides the elite races, which can be viewed for free, a big draw may be a “Champions Mile” – a “non-competitive celebratory run for past Olympians and Paralympians from all sports.”

Organizers expect to recruit “event ambassadors” with local ties to help promote the championships, including Chula Vista native Des Linden and San Diego High School alumnus Meb Keflezighi, both Olympians and Boston Marathon winners.

Steve Scott, former American mile record-holder who co-founded the Carlsbad 5,000, and two-time Olympic marathon gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge, the world record holder, might also be enlisted.

The Friday-Saturday-Sunday run fest will be a 501(c)3 nonprofit organized by Sports San Diego, Sundlun and other San Diego road running experts.

John Palmer, an Australian native once involved with the LA Marathon and major Australian international events, also is involved, the draft says.

Net proceeds will go to support track and field, road running, cross country running, and race walking in the San Diego area, says the draft.

“All the races will be staged as the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series was designed, with live bands at every mile, cheerleaders at every mile, themed water stations, and a different Headliner Concert at the post-race party every day,” the draft says.

Prize money — at least $321,000 — will go to top finishers of the world championships races, says the draft. And $133,500 will be “evenly spread” over open and masters age-group races, with top men’s and women’s prizes of $1,000 for the best age-graded marks.

Elite race walkers, and wheelchair and paralympic athletes will get travel assistance.

“This will allow all three of the races to become World Athletics Race Walking Tour Gold Label events making the World Championship weekend very desirable to the world’s best walkers,” says the draft.

The San Diego event will come on the heels, literally, of the world track and field championships — set for Sept. 13-21, 2025, in Tokyo. It’s unclear how the event will affect other fall meets, such as the Diamond League circuit of professional track meets, or New York’s Fifth Avenue Mile, generally the Sunday after Labor Day.

A live international broadcast feed is planned, making the championships “a national and international infomercial for San Diego,” says the draft.