Fans crowd SoFi Stadium during Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire)

SoFi Stadium will play host to Super Bowl LXI in February 2027, the National Football League announced Wednesday.

Team owners unanimously approved the venue selection during league meetings in Dallas.

“We are very excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Los Angeles for the second time in five years,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “The city did an outstanding job hosting Super Bowl 56 in the incredible SoFi Stadium and we believe that Super Bowl 61 will be even more memorable. The Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Host Committee and many other outstanding partners will help create an unforgettable week of events culminating in Super Bowl Sunday in 2027 that will celebrate the region as an epicenter of sports, entertainment and culture.”

Los Angeles will host Super Bowl LXI in 2027! #SBLXI pic.twitter.com/V2QeEDdcVM — NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2023

According to ESPN, Super Bowl LXI will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC — the first ever Super Bowl broadcast for ESPN and the first for ABC since Super Bowl XL in February 2006.

SoFi Stadium played host to its first Super Bowl in February 2022, which saw the Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.

Hosting Super Bowl LXI in 2027 will put Los Angeles in the worldwide sporting spotlight for three straight years — with the region scheduled to play host to a portion of the 2026 World Cup, and then host the 2028 Summer Olympics.

“On behalf of the city of Inglewood, we are pleased to welcome the NFL and Super Bowl LXI back to Inglewood in 2027,” Inglewood Mayor James Butts said. “Given the success of the 2022 event, we are certain the NFL will find SoFi Stadium and the city of Inglewood ready to deliver an exciting and memorable Super Bowl LXI.”

Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke added, “We are grateful to Commissioner Goodell and our partners at the other 31 teams for this opportunity to once again elevate our league’s biggest moment. More so, we are honored that Super Bowl will return to Los Angeles and Inglewood for a second time in five years and excited to build upon the substantial impact to local businesses and community organizations that resulted from hosting Super Bowl LVI.”

This season’s Super Bowl LVIII will be played in February at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Super Bowl LIX will be played in February 2025 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and Super Bowl LX will be played in February 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, home to the San Francisco 49ers.

The 2027 game will be the ninth Super Bowl played in the Los Angeles area. Two Super Bowls have been played at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum — including the first-ever Super Bowl in 1967. The Rose Bowl has played host to five Super Bowls, and 2027 will be the second at SoFi Stadium.

Updated at 3:02 p.m. Nov. 13, 2023

City News Service contributed to this article.