Amirah Ali. Photo credit: Courresy, San Diego Wave

San Diego Wave FC announced that Amirah Ali has signed a new contract to remain with the Wave through 2024 with an option for 2025.

“We’re thrilled to re-sign Amirah to the Wave ahead of the 2024 season,” said San Diego Wave FC General Manager Molly Downtain. “She is a very talented forward with a huge upside and we look forward to her continued contributions to our club.”

Ali was originally acquired by the Wave via the 2022 Expansion Draft when the club joined the league. The forward happened to re-sign with the club on her 24th birthday.

In two seasons with San Diego, the forward has made 37 appearances, with nine starts, and scored four goals in regular season play.

MOOD when you re-sign on your special day



HBD, @amirahali07 🥳🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/6suN0mgXQE — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) December 7, 2023

She originally was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NWSL Draft by the Portland Thorns.

Meanwhile, the Wave said goodbye to Maggie Pogarch. The defender signed with the expansion Utah Royals Thursday. She offered a farewell to fans on X, writing “I had so much pride playing for you.”