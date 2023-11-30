In another crosstown contest, UCSD beat the University of San Diego 69-63 Nov. 11. Photo credit: Derrick Tuskan via ucsdtritons.com

UC San Diego plays host at 7 p.m. Friday as San Diego State drops down at LionTree Arena for the clash of crosstown foes.

It’s the second straight local contest for the Aztecs (6-1), who defeated Point Loma Nazarene Monday.

Jaedon LeDee had 15 points and 13 rebounds for another double double, his fourth in seven games this season, in the 71-51 win at Viejas Arena.

Reese Waters shot 4-of-9 from the floor, and was 3-of-3 from the free throw line for 14 points. He added four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Lamont Butler had 10 points with three rebounds, three assists and a steal.

If you weren't in Viejas tonight, you missed @jae_ledee's fourth double double of the season. Here are some of the highlights. #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/Cyvbff6OjS — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) November 28, 2023

The teams are going in different directions, as SDSU has won five straight, including two overtime thrillers, while UCSD has fallen on hard times after winning its first four games of the season, all at home.

In their last game, Triton Justin DeGraaf scored a career-high 11 points, but host Washington held a massive rebound advantage and pulled away in the second half to top UCSD, 83-56 Tuesday at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

The loss was the third straight for the Tritons (4-3), who shot a season low 30% and had just 34 rebounds to Washington’s 54.

The Tritons are hosting the Aztecs for the first time, although they have met the last two years at Viejas Arena; SDSU won both games. In addition, a UCSD victory Friday would be the Tritons’ first over San Diego State.