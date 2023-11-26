The roster SD Wave head coach Casey Stoney (left) will manage in 2024 is beginning to take shape. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego Wave FC has announced roster moves following the conclusion of the season, with 16 contracted players heading into the 2024 season.

Players already under contract for next season include goalkeepers Lauren Brzykcy, Kailen Sheridan and Shae Yanez, defenders Abby Dahlkemper, Naomi Girma and Kristen McNabb, midfielders Danielle Colaprico, Meggie Dougherty Howard, Taylor Kornieck, Jaedyn Shaw, and Kelsey Turnbow and forwards Melanie Barcenas, Rachel Hill, Sofia Jakobsson and Alex Morgan.

In addition, the club exercised the contract option for midfielder Sierra Enge, a Cardiff native drafted by the team in January.

Contracts for Amirah Ali, Belle Briede, Kyra Carusa and Giovanna DeMarco will end at the end of this year. Makenzy Doniak, Madison Pogarch, Emily van Egmond and Christen Westphal are free agents.

The club is in negotiations with players regarding a return in 2024.

Meanwhile, defender Mia Gyau will enter the waiver wire.