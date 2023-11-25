In his last game as San Diego State coach, Brady Hoke hugs a player. Photo by Chris Stone

The Brady Hoke era at San Diego State ended Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium with a victory and a bittersweet celebration.

The Aztecs beat the Bulldogs 33-18 with the formula that in recent years had brought

them success — defense and a rushing attack.

In his last game, Hoke, who is retiring, was doused with the remains of a sideline Gatorade bucket.

Brady Hoke greets wife, Laura. Photo by Chris Stone

“You always want to win,” said Hoke. “We go out every game and try to win. It’s great to win.”

He said he had kept himself in check despite the momentous occasion, but added, “There’ll be some more emotions.”

Hoke, who announced his retirement Nov. 13, was selected as the game’s “Honor Warrior” and took on the traditional role of plunging a spear into the turf before leading the team onto the field.

Later, he walked with team leaders to midfield for the coin toss. SDSU also played a video tribute on the big scoreboard, which ended with the words “Thank You, Coach.”

In addition to it being Hoke’s last game as coach, it was also Senior Night — with 17 Aztecs being honored in a pre-game ceremony, as well as the 62nd meeting between Mountain West rivals SDSU and Fresno State, nicknamed the “Battle for the Oil Can.”

San Diego State owned a 30-27-4 record in the series heading into the night.

The Bulldogs wasted no time scoring. On their first possession, on the fifth play, running back Malik Sherrod rushed up the middle, eluded a tackler and went into the end zone for a 62-yard touchdown. It took them only 1:32 to score.

The Aztecs answered with a 32-yard field goal by kicker Jack Browning to cut the lead to 7-3. They could have had more, but quarterback Jalen Mayden overthrew a pass to tight end Mark Redman in the end zone.

Although Redman appeared to have been held by a Bulldog defender, the referees did not throw a flag. Soon after, the Aztecs got the ball back when safety Marcus Ratcliff jumped and

intercepted a pass from Fresno quarterback Mikey Keene.

The 29-yard return gave the Aztecs good field position to drive for another field goal from Browning, a 39-yarder, to make the score 7-6.

With their defense holding down Fresno State, the Aztecs capitalized again, going 91 yards in five plays for a score. Mayden faked a handoff and ran left, fooling defenders and racing for a 70-yard touchdown that put the Aztecs in front 13-7.

It was the longest career run for Mayden, a senior.

The Aztecs scored again on their next possession, this time on a 41-yard field goal by Browning to up their lead to 16-7. Before the first half ended, the Bulldogs kicked a 43-yard field goal to pull a little closer, at 16-10, at halftime.

After the half, the Aztecs scored on their first possession with a 1-yard touchdown run by Jaylon Armstead after a drive that took 4:35 off the clock and pushed the Aztecs’ lead up to 23-10.

Another Browning field goal early in the fourth quarter, this one a 33-yarder, made it 26-10 Aztecs. That also tied the school record for field goals in a single game at four.

Just when it seemed the Aztecs were ready to put the game away, the Bulldogs responded with a rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion to make it a 26- 18 game with 10 minutes remaining.

But the Aztecs would seal the win on their next possession, going on a 14-play, 78-yard drive that was capped by a 5-yard pass to little-used freshman running back Leo Kemp in the end zone.

Freshman Leo Kemp scores his first TD for Aztecs. Photo by Chris Stone

That made the score 33-18 Aztecs with less than three minutes to go, and it would end that way after SDSU shut down the Bulldogs on their drive.

In the end, San Diego State would outrush Fresno State 226 yards to 151 and more than double their time of possession, 40:51 to 19:09.

It’s clear that there was extra motivation for all involved.

“All we wanted to do was get that win tonight for Coach Hoke, let him go out the right way,” said defensive lineman Garret Fountain. “We put it together in all three phases. Everybody was rolling for the coach and rolling for the seniors.”

The Aztecs ended their season at the bottom of the MW standings with a 2-6 conference record, 4-8 overall, which is not enough to attract an invite to a bowl game.

MW officials will announce on Sunday which teams will make the conference championship game — UNLV, San Jose State or Boise State.

Meanwhile, SDSU will go into the offseason searching for a new coach and, perhaps, a new identity.