Pharaoh Compton, left, and Taj Degourville, right. Photo credit: goaztecs.com

San Diego State has secured the services of a pair of high school players, inking a guard and forward to National Letters of Intent during the opening of the fall signing period.

Taj Degourville and Pharaoh Compton will hit the court for the Aztecs beginning in the 2024-25 school year.



Degourville, a native of Las Vegas who is attending Wasatch Academy in Mt. Pleasant, Utah this year, is a 6-5, 215-pound guard and a four-star recruit according to ESPN.com.

The site’s analysts rank him as the No. 2 prospect from Nevada, No. 27 regionally, and No. 35 at his position nationally. The experts at 247Sports.com rank him as the No. 4 prospect in Utah, No. 29 at his position nationally and No. 137 overall as a three-star recruit.

Signing Day for our very own Pharoah Compton!



San Diego State – Boys Basketball



Congrats Pharoah! pic.twitter.com/7b62IIhVZe — Arbor View HS (@TheOfficialAVHS) November 8, 2023

Degourville competes with Vegas Elite which reached the Peace Jam finals and is one of the best Nike EYBL teams in the country.

Competing for Durango High School in 2022-23, he helped to lead the team to the No. 1 ranking in Nevada, a 21-6 overall record and10-1 in 5A Southern League action. Durango then won the Class 5A Southern League Tournament title on the way to the 5A state championships.

Also accomplished in the classroom, Degourville earned Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) All-State Academic Team honors.



Degourville chose San Diego State over, among others, the University of Southern California, Iowa, Oklahoma and Harvard, as well as Mountain West programs Nevada and Utah State.

Compton, currently a senior at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, is a four-star prospect according to 247 Sports.com. He is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in Nevada, No. 17 nationally as a small forward and No. 80 overall.

He is also the No. 1 ranked recruit in Nevada according to On3.com, which places him as the No. 14 small forward and No. 91 overall nationally as a four-star recruit.



Compton, a 6-8, 220-pound forward, played his first two high school seasons Spring Valley High in Las Vegas. As a sophomore, he averaged 12.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.2 blocks. He spent last year at AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz. as a member of its Boys National Team program.



He has been compared to former Aztec Billy White (2007-11), also a Las Vegas native, by head coach Brian Dutcher.



The Las Vegas native is San Diego State’s first top-100 signee since Jer’Vaughn Johnson, ranked No. 26 nationally, signed with the Aztecs in 2005.



Compton chose the Aztecs over offers from LSU, Iowa, Tennessee and UNLV, among others.

