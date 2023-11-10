Juan Soto scored a big honor but really, Silver Sluggers are becoming old hat for the Padres‘ young star.

At just 25, the outfielder secured the award for the fourth time in six years of big-league play (his first two came with the Washington Nationals).

Soto had a career-high 35 homers, 109 RBIs and 132 walks on the year, in which he also, according to MLB.com, became the first player since Barry Bonds (2002-04) to lead baseball in walks for three straight years.

He was the only Padre to win the award, given to the best-hitting players at their positions. The other outfielders honored in the National League were the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts and the Braves’ Ronald Acuña.

But just a day ahead of the Silver Slugger reveal, A.J. Preller found himself bombarded with questions about Soto’s future at this week’s General Managers Meetings.

Rampant post-season speculation has focused on the possibility of the Padres trading Soto. Though he is under contract for one more season, the star ultimately will be looking for a long-term, mega-buck deal.

“Juan long-term [versus] Juan on a one-year deal, that brings different dynamics,” the Padres president of baseball operations and general manager told MLB.com. “We understand what that means for our roster both short-term and long-term.”

Meanwhile, baseball also has revealed nominees for the All-MLB team and Soto is a contender, along with five other Friars.

Fernando Tatis Jr. joins Soto in the running for the outfield slots. Manny Machado, at third and Ha-Seong Kim, at second, also are nominated, as are starting pitcher Blake Snell and closer Josh Hader.

Fans may vote online for the All-MLB Team through Nov. 19, with winners set to be revealed on Dec. 16.

