Mark Redman (81) celebrates a touchdown against Utah State with Kenon Christon. Two SDSU late drives pushed the game to overtime, but the Aztecs couldn’t overcome Utah State. Photo by Chris Stone

The Aztecs scored this time. And they even made history. But it still wasn’t enough in the end as San Diego State suffered a heartbreaking 32-24 loss in double overtime.

Coming off their first shutout loss since 2018 – and facing a team that has led the Mountain West in scoring at 32.5 points per game – the Aztecs nonetheless managed to stay close for most of the game. But they fell agonizingly short in the first overtime game in Snapdragon Stadium history.

The loss left SDSU at 3-6, and 1-4 in the Mountain West. They have to win their last three games to become eligible for a bowl game.

“It’s tough,” said head coach Brady Hoke. “It’s tough on them (the players). It’s tough on all of us.”

The teams exchanged defensive stops through most of the first quarter. The Aztecs had a

chance to score halfway through the quarter, but kicker Jack Browning missed a 42-yard field

goal right, his seventh miss of the season.

By the end of the quarter, the Aztecs were piling up some ugly numbers. The usually strong running game was reduced to negatives. That would be -1 yard for Lucky Sutton, -5 yards for Kenan Christon and -5 yards for quarterback Jalen Mayden.

But just like that, San Diego State’s fortunes turned. Sutton got a handoff deep in Aztecs territory and burst through a huge hole in the middle to go on a 62-yard run with 22 seconds left in the quarter.

It was the longest run from scrimmage this year for the Aztecs and gave them new momentum as they headed to the second quarter.

Two plays later, Mayden faked a handoff and patiently waited for tight end Mark Redman to cross the middle of the end zone before snapping a pass to him for a touchdown that put the Aztecs in front 7-0.

The Aggies would answer with a long, 68-yard drive, but had to settle for a 24-yard field goal to cut the lead to 7-3.

The score would stay that way through the end of the first half as neither team’s offense could

mount a serious attack.

The Aztecs did have a chance to score when they set up for a field goal at the 13-yard line, but a play that was ruled a pass from holder Zechariah Ramirez to kicker Browning wound

up costing them two yards.

Utah, meanwhile, was so frustrated that they switched quarterbacks, benching freshman

McCae Hillstead, who had ended the half with only 62 yards passing, in favor of senior

Cooper Legas.

At the start of the third quarter, the Aztecs would get the ball and punt. The Aggies seemed

ready to go down and out on their possession, but they got a first down near midfield with the help of a fake punt and run.

Then Legas lofted a 50-yard pass to the left side that was caught by Jaylen Royals for a touchdown, making it 10-7 Utah State.

The teams exchanged punts from there, but at the start of the fourth quarter, Legas heaved a

38-yard pass to Royals, taking the Aggies down to the 26-yard line. Another pass and a run were capped by a 19-yard touchdown run by running back Davon Booth.

With less than 14 minutes to go, the Aztecs faced a 17-7 deficit.

SDSU would again try to get crafty with their special teams, this time having Browning run

during a fake punt. But he was stopped, and the ball went back to Utah State. However, the

Aggies missed a field goal, keeping the game close.

That gave the Aztecs a little life and they embarked on a 9-play, 79-yard drive capped by a

10-yard touchdown pass from Mayden to Christon. With about seven minutes left, the game

tightened up at 17-14 Aggies.

The clock would continue winding down as the teams traded punts until a blunder on

special teams opened the door for the Aztecs. Aggies kicker Ryan Marks dropped the snap and had his punt blocked, giving San Diego State the ball with a little over two minutes to go.

Mayden then directed a drive that led to a 23-yard field goal by Browning to tie it up 17-

17 with just 33 seconds on the clock, sending the game to overtime.

Getting the ball first, the Aztecs survived a couple of holding penalties before Mayden lofted

a pass to Penny on the left side of the end zone for a touchdown, to give SDSU a 24-17 lead.

But the Aggies got their own touchdown pass to the left side of the end zone and tied the game again at 24-24.

The Aggies then got the ball, scoring quickly with a touchdown run up the middle and the

two-point conversion required by overtime rules.

Down by eight, the Aztecs ran three meager plays that left them at fourth and four. But Mayden threw a pass that was intercepted by safety Ike Larsen, and the Aggie survived 32-24.

Hoke said the team played hard, but lamented their penalties. Defensive lineman Garret Fountain said his teammates won’t give up.

“We have to finish strong and come to work,” he said.