San Diego Padres second baseman Ha-Seong Kim, right, and right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr., center, celebrate after a 3-2 win during a game against Colorado at Coors Field on June 10, 2023 in Denver. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts is on the left. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire)

Two Padres are finalists for Gold Glove Awards, and either of them, should they win, would be taking home the honor for the first time.

And both are in a unique position – Ha-Seong Kim is a finalist in two categories, second base and utility, while Fernando Tatis Jr. was named for his play in right field, in his first season as an outfielder.

Major League Baseball released the finalists Wednesday, with the winners set to be revealed Nov. 5. Gold Gloves honor the best fielders at each position in both leagues.

Ha-Seong King had the Midas touch 👑 pic.twitter.com/62xj4S4JkL — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 18, 2023

Kim’s fellow finalists among second basemen are Chicago’s Nico Hoerner and Philadelphia’s Bryson Stott. In the utility category, just in its second year, he faces off with Los Angeles’ Mookie Betts and St. Louis’ Tommy Edman.

Betts, like Kim, is also a dual finalist, and in Tatis’ position. Rounding out the right field category is Washington’s Lane Thomas.

The last Padre to be named a Gold Glove winner is center fielder Trent Grisham. He won twice, in 2020 and 2022.