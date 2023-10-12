The new mural honorng defender Abby Dahlkemper’s nomination for her volunteer work with the Animal Pad rescue group in La Mesa. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego Wave

San Diego Wave FC has unveiled a new mural his week to mark defender Abby Dahlkemper’s nomination for her league’s Nationwide Community Impact Award.

The honor is offered by the NWSL as part of a season-long, community-focused initiative that includes a local service project chosen and led by each of the league’s 12 teams. Fans may vote for their favorites online through Oct. 31.

The mural, designed by San Diego-based Ground Floor Murals, looks over a downtown parking lot at 538 Seventh Ave.

Painted by Paul Jimenez and Signe Dtona, the artwork was designed to acknowledge Dahlkemper’s work with the Animal Pad, based in La Mesa. The non-profit, all-breed dog rescue focuses on saving dogs from Mexico and high-kill shelters.

“Being able to help the Animal Pad in any way that I can, whether that’s volunteering my time or raising awareness or getting the word out there, and having people know about this amazing organization, is just really important to me,” Dahlkemper said.

She added that she feels “super fulfilled” being able to take dogs outside for exercise and play after being caged in noisy shelter environments.

“If we can work to try and save as many dogs’ lives as we can, I think that’s the most important thing,” Dahlkemper said.

The goal of the mural is to bring more attention to the issue, and it includes a QR code for fans to vote. If the Animal Pad wins, the non-profit would receive $25,000 to further its projects for dogs.

Ground Floor Murals’ work has appeared throughout San Diego and includes works commissioned by the San Diego Padres.