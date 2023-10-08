Des Linden, 40, during Sunday’s Chicago Marathon. Photo by Jessica Kerr via Google Photos

In perhaps the worst rain and headwinds in Boston Marathon history, Chula Vista’s Des Linden won the memorable 2018 race in 2 hours, 39 minutes and 55 seconds.

Sunday, at the Chicago Marathon in ideal weather conditions, the Hilltop High School grad clocked 2:27:35 — only 5 minutes off her 2011 best of 2:22:38.

But Linden, who turned 40 in late July, notched a milestone mark.

She beat the American masters record of 2:27:47 set in 2015 by Deena Kastor — also at Chicago. Kastor sent her congrats.

@des_linden making history today by running 2:27:35 at the Chicago Marathon, breaking Deena Kastor’s American masters record by 12 seconds. Congrats Des! pic.twitter.com/ISDSZtlG40 — Brooks Running 💙 (@brooksrunning) October 8, 2023

“Dеs Linden’s journey to the 2023 Chicago Marathon has been nothing short of inspirational,” Joy Gure wrote before the race in essentiallysports.com. “After a hand injury sustainеd in a boat accidеnt in July, her participation in the marathon sееmеd uncеrtain.”

Linden didn’t cut herself any slack, however, saying on social media: “The U.S. masters marathon record of 2:27:47 might not be the record for much longer!”

On Sept. 21, Linden tweeted: “Finally in that training sweet spot, in great shape and adapted to all the stressors — volume, intensity, and accumulation of fatigue. Enjoying all 7 days of this feeling because it’s almost time to feel shitty from the taper.”

Des Linden’s 5-kilometer splits during the Chicago Marathon.

In bettering the masters record, two-time Olympian Desiree “Des” Nicole Linden took 17th in the women’s race, won by Ethiopian-born Sifan Hassan, now running for Holland, in the second-fastest time in history — 2:13:44.

The men’s winner was Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum, who set a world record in just his third marathon, clocking 2:00:35 — 34 seconds faster than the previous 2:01:09 record by Eliud Kipchoge in 2022.

Linden, who lives in Charlevoix, Michigan, averaged 5 minutes, 38 seconds per mile Sunday — taking 119th overall in a field expected to be a record 47,000 runners.

In April, the Brooks Running athlete released her memoir — “Choosing to Run.”

Linden also holds the women’s world record in the 50K run — 31 miles — in 2:59:54.

Still ahead of her in 40-plus running are Russia’s Mariya Konovalova, whose 2:22:27 is the listed women’s marathon record in the 40-44 age group. But Helalia Johannes of Namibia is credited with a stunning 2:19:52 in December 2020.