San Diego Wave goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan makes three saves in last road match of the season. Photo courtesy SD Wave FC

The San Diego Wave clinched a first-round bye and home-field advantage for a semifinal matchup in the upcoming National Women’s Soccer League playoffs with a 0-0 draw Saturday against the North Carolina Courage in Cary, N.C.

Portland Thorns (10-5-6) is in first place with 35 points; the Wave (10-7-4) is in second with 34.

Wave goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and defender Madison Pogarch made critical saves to keep the Courage off the scoreboard in the last road match of the season. It was the Wave’s eighth shutout of the season.

The Wave comes home for the last match of the season against Racing Louisville FC on Sunday, Oct. 15, at Snapdragon Stadium. The Wave’s annual Fan Appreciation match is set for kickoff at 2 p.m.

North Carolina nearly jumped out to an early lead when midfielder Narumi Miura sent a shot goalward. With the ball heading to the upper corner, Pogarch raced to the goal to head the ball out for a corner for the save.



Sheridan, with her 30th career shutout, earned three saves on the night. In the 59th minute, a pass was lobbed over San Diego’s defense for midfielder Kerolin Nicoli, who was making a run inside the area. Nicoli headed the ball cleanly, but Sheridan was prepared and parried it away.

Eight minutes later, Nicoli hit a free kick from 20 yards out that Sheridan deflected wide to secure the clean sheet.



Defender Christen Westphal earned her 100th career appearance in the NWSL with Saturday’s start. Since joining the Wave in the club’s inaugural season, Westphal has appeared in 44 matches (42 starts).

The Wave holds a 2-0-2 all-time record against North Carolina.