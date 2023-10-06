Fans line up for tickets at Petco Park in 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The Padres and SEIU United Service Workers West have agreed to a new four-year contract that was ratified by union membership Friday, the team announced.

The workers provide services to patrons of Petco Park. The contract will run through February 2028.

“We are pleased to have come to an agreement with SEIU United Services Workers West on a mutually beneficial contract,” said the team’s Senior Vice President of People & Culture Sara Greenspan. “Union workers have been an integral part of the success of Petco Park as a driving economic force in the San Diego region, and we are appreciative of their collaboration throughout this negotiating process. We look forward to a continued partnership for years to come.”

SEIU USWW Chief Steward Ken McNeil said 90% of the membership approved the contract, adding that the deal “reflects and respects the critical role we play in creating a top-tier fan experience.”

“This contract was achieved through our members’ determination to secure the wages workers need to earn a living and ensure Petco Park is a safe environment for both employees and fans,” McNeil said.