Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) during a game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire)

Former Dodger pitcher Trevor Bauer and the San Diego woman who accused him of sexual assault have settled their respective lawsuits against each other, the sides announced Monday.

Bauer sued the woman last year for defamation, accusing her of falsely claiming that he had beaten and sexually abused her — allegations that led to Bauer’s suspension from Major League Baseball and derailed his career. The woman subsequently countersued Bauer, alleging battery.

The settlement came as attorneys in the case were skirmishing over a subpoena Bauer’s accuser was seeking for another woman in Ohio who accused the pitcher of sexual battery. U.S. District Judge James Selna had rejected the woman’s attempts to obtain materials used in that arbitration case, but did allow her to subpoena the woman and depose her in the case.

In a video posted online Monday, Bauer confirmed that the dueling litigation had been resolved, but he repeated his allegations that the woman fabricated the sexual abuse claims against him in an effort to secure a cash payout from the Cy Young-winning pitcher. Bauer also accused the woman’s attorneys of “deliberately and unlawfully” withholding evidence from him in the case.

In his video, he displayed what he described as evidence that was uncovered during the discovery process of litigation, including text messages from the woman’s phone suggesting she plotted to get money out of Bauer before she even met him. He also showed a cell phone video purportedly taken by the woman as she was lying next to a sleeping Bauer in bed the morning after the alleged beating and assault, showing the woman smiling and not displaying any signs of facial bruising she later alleged she suffered.

“In it you can see her lying in bed next to me smirking at the camera without a care in the world or any marks on her face,” Bauer said.

Bauer claimed the woman had exchanged text messages with a friend describing how she would extort money from him.

“I’m going to his house Wednesday,” he claimed she said in a text message exchange. “I already have my hooks in. You know how I roll.”

In another alleged text-message exchange, he claimed she declared Bauer was worth $51 million and when her friend allegedly said, “You better secure the bag,” she supposedly replied that she needed “daddy to choke me out,” according to Bauer.

Bauer said he previously refused to pay the woman a legal settlement, but once the discovery process in the lawsuits was completed, the woman’s attorneys approached him again about another settlement offer — this time involving no exchange of money but an agreement for both to drop their respective cases.

“So as of today, both lawsuits have been settled,” he said. “Now over the last two years, I’ve been forced to defend my integrity and my reputation in a very public setting. But hopefully this is the last time I have to do so as I prefer to just remain focused on doing my job winning baseball games and entertaining fans around the world. So today I’m happy to be moving on with my life.”

The woman’s attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment from City News Service. One of her attorneys, Bryan Freedman, confirmed to TMZ.com that no money exchanged hands between the parties.

“In April 2022, Trevor Bauer sued Lindsey Hill for defamation,” Freedman told the website. “In what turned out to be an outstanding resolution for (the woman), neither (she) nor anyone on her behalf paid anything to Bauer. Not a single dollar.”

“Even better, (she) received $300,000 from her insurance company. Based on that payment, (she) agreed to settle the lawsuit. Now that the lawsuit is over, (she) looks forward to helping others.”

Bauer was released by the Dodgers in January. He had been suspended by Major League Baseball for two full seasons for what the league called violations of its sex assault and domestic violence policies, but that suspension was later reduced to 194 games and he was reinstated, although he has not been picked up by any MLB team. He pitched in Japan this past season.

A Los Angeles judge had initially issued a temporary restraining order against him when the woman came forward with her allegations, but the judge later declined to extend the order, ruling after an extensive hearing that Bauer and the woman engaged in rough sex within boundaries that the woman herself helped determine.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office also declined to pursue any charges in the case.

Bauer repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

City News Service contributed to this article.