Wave players had three reasons to celebrate Saturday – a win, making the playoffs and rising to first place. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego Wave FC

San Diego Wave FC defeated Portland Thorns FC 2-0 on the road Saturday to not only make the playoffs, but also move into first place.

With the win, San Diego became the first team in 2023 to clinch a slot in the NWSL playoffs.

The Wave (10-7-3, 33 points), in the showdown for the league’s top spot, took the lead in the 20th minute with a goal from newcomer Kyra Carusa, set up by an on-point assist from Jaedyn Shaw.

The play started in the midfield with Danny Colaprico helping win the ball, which Emily van Egmond collected and flicked to Shaw on the right side of the box. Shaw then sliced the ball through the Thorns’ (9-6-5, 32 points) backline to an open Carusa, who fired it to the back post.

let this shaw to carusa goal wash over you 🌊 pic.twitter.com/wGYT6VRg4R — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) October 1, 2023

In the 38th minute, Alex Morgan doubled the lead with her sixth goal of the season, assisted by Christen Westphal. The defender received the ball out wide from Colaprico before sending a long service to Morgan. From the middle of the box, she headed a goal to the back of the net.

“We kept them in their half for a good amount of time which helped us create a lot of chances and I think that’s why we got some goals,” Colaprico said.

San Diego continued to press the remainder of the match and denied Portland’s threats. Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan made five saves to record her seventh clean sheet of the regular season.

Carusa continued her strong form, scoring her second regular season goal for the Wave since signing with the team in August. Carusa has now scored three times in the past week after netting two goals for Ireland over the international break in the Women’s National League.

AM13 has the wave rolling in portland!! 🌊 pic.twitter.com/p7LcADxikZ — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) October 1, 2023

In addition, Abby Dahlkemper returned as a starter, playing full time in her third regular season match since undergoing back surgery in 2022.

San Diego Wave FC continues on the road on Oct. 7 against NC Courage in Cary, N.C.