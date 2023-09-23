Xander Bogaerts celebrates after driving in the tying run in the ninth inning Saturday. Photo credit: @Padres via X

The Padres saw their eight-game win streak end Saturday in fitting fashion for 2023.

Not only did they fall 5-2 in 11 innings to the Cardinals, leaving them 0-12 in extra-inning games on the season, they also could scarcely buy a hit with runners in scoring position.

And they missed an opportunity to catch San Francisco on the outskirts of the wild-card chase – Los Angeles shut out the Giants Saturday.

With their unlikely surge, the Padres had shown ever-so slight signs of life in the race for the final wild-card spot, but after Saturday’s loss they trail Chicago by five games with seven left to play. The Cubs, who lead Miami and Cincinnati, followed by the Giants and the Friars, won Saturday.

Bogey brings him in!! pic.twitter.com/w4sFt0gYOx — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 24, 2023

Manager Bob Melvin described the loss as “a little on stunning side,” especially with the gift the Cardinals gave them in the bottom of the ninth.

That would be walking the bases loaded with no outs. But the Padres could only tie the game 2-2, as Eguy Rosario scored after Xander Bogaerts hit into a force play. Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto struck out swinging to leave runners on second and third.

The Padres were just 1-for-17 with RISP on the night, and they had ample opportunities as St. Louis walked 12 batters.

“It means we didn’t come through,” Melvin said.

Another painful play – with the Friars up 1-0, Luis Campusano lost a chance at a solo home run in the sixth when right-fielder Jordan Walker kept the ball in the park. To add insult to injury, Walker threw Campusano out trying to take second.

Michael Wacha takes the mound Sunday, seeking his 13th win in the Padres’ final home game of the year.