Aguek Arop. Photo credit: goaztecs.com

Aguek Arop’s time on the Mesa is not complete.

San Diego State men’s basketball coach Brian Dutcher on Thursday said that Arop will join his staff as director of player development. His hiring completes the Aztecs staff for the upcoming season.

“AG has been part of our program for five years and it’s always good to keep things in the family,” Dutcher said. “He has been an integral part of our program as a player and I’m excited to see him remain in the fold and grow as a coach and mentor for our players.”

Arop’s responsibility to the program includes scouting, film preparation, camps and academics.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity that coach has given me,” Arop said, “and grateful to be able to give back to a program and fan base that has given me so much. Being able to stay in San Diego, a city I love, is a blessing.”

Arop holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and is working on completing a master’s degree in homeland security at San Diego State.

The native of Omaha, Neb., finished his five-year playing career at the national championship game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. A team captain in both the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, he completed his career ranked No. 5 in conference victories (54), No. 6 in games played (135) and No. 7 in total victories (102) in the 102 years of SDSU men’s basketball.



In his time at San Diego State, off the court, Arop has been an assistant coach in the team’s camps working with high school students on game and life skills. In addition, for three years, he was part of the Newman Center leadership team.

The Newman Center is part of the Catholic Diocese of San Diego, which reaches out to the students at SDSU and has been actively ministering to the campus for more than 40 years.

Arop replaces JD Pollock, who held the position for the past six seasons. He announced on social media last month that he was leaving SDSU and college basketball to move to Fort Worth, Tex. to be closer to family and enter the business world.