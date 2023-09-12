Photo via Pexels

The San Diego Fleet Week Foundation will kick off its 2023 schedule of events with an all active duty golf tournament Tuesday at Singing Hills Golf Resort.

While the full Fleet Week event does not begin until November, Tuesday’s tournament — presented by the Knauss School of Business at the University of San Diego — will see nearly 200 active duty military men and women competing.

Because of the large number of golfers who have registered to participate, 150 players will compete in a scramble format for individual and team prizes, as well as the Fleet Week “Inter-Service Trophy,” on the “Willow Glen” course, while around 40 players will compete in a mini scramble on the “Oak Glen” course.

“This golf tournament is very special in that it is exclusively for active duty military members,” said Stath Karras, executive director of the Burnham-Moores Center at the Knauss School of Business at USD. “The Knauss School is proud to partner with the San Diego Fleet Week Foundation to honor, celebrate and thank the men and women of the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard for their service to our country and community.”

The day will start with a putting contest and lunch at 10 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at noon. There will be long drive and closest to the pin contests on both courses.

The foundation is celebrating its 22nd anniversary and is planning a full schedule of live events this fall, including:

— Oct. 11: A 16-team double elimination softball tournament with military teams and first responders teams at Naval Base San Diego;

— Oct. 22: Fleet Week will partner with Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego to present the “Boot Camp Challenge;”

— Nov. 3: Events will shift to Balboa Park for the enlisted recognition luncheon at the San Diego Zoo, followed by a Navy & Marine Corps Band concert at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion;

— Nov. 4: The SDSU/Fleet Week Football Classic, with SDSU taking on Utah State, will take place at Snapdragon Stadium;

— Nov. 8: The focus will shift to the Broadway Pier downtown, with military displays and ship tours, including the Innovation Zone and Student STEM Days. Other activities scheduled include a Military/Veterans Art Show at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, and the Fleet Week/San Diego Military Advisory Council breakfast at the USS Midway Museum;

— Nov. 11: Military Family Day will be held at the Broadway Pier, along with a Meals Ready to Eat cooking contest and Coast Guard Sector San Diego hosting an open house; and

— Nov. 12: The annual Veterans Day Boat Parade around San Diego Bay will start at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Veterans Day Foot Parade on Harbor Drive at 11 a.m. In the afternoon, Fleet Week will wrap up with a concert by the “Sully Band” on the Fleet Week Stage at Broadway Pier.

–City News Service