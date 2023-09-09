Kailen Sheridan. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego Wave FC

San Diego Wave FC goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan has been called up to the Women’s National Team as Canada looks to secure the final spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Sheridan and Canada will face Jamaica in a two-match, winner-takes-all Olympic qualifier this month.

The first match will take place on Sept. 22 at Jamaica National Stadium in Kingston. The second will be hosted by Canada on Sept. 26.

Both matches will air live and exclusively on OneSoccer.

Canada is the defending Gold Medalist from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. They competed in the 2022 Concacaf W Championship in Mexico for a spot in the upcoming Olympics, but lost in the final to Team USA.

Sheridan earned the Golden Glove, awarded to the best goalkeeper at the tournament, after allowing just one goal, with three clean sheets and seven saves in four matches.

She recently started all three matches for Canada in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup as one of five members of the Wave in the tournament.