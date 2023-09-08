Trent Grisham takes a good look as his eighth-inning homer flies out of the park. Photo credit: @Padres via X or Twitter

The Padres often have found themselves felled by middling or lesser clubs this season.

Yet they have risen to the occasion against teams like Houston, the reigning World Series champs, and they did it again Friday, thanks to Blake Snell, who benefitted from an offensive outburst in the Friars’ 11-2 win.

Snell, who improved to 13-9, went six innings, giving up two runs and five hits while cooling down the Astros, who lead the American League West by one game over Seattle.

Houston just had come off dismantling Texas in an AL West showdown that turned into a three-game sweep, but the Padres had the hot hand as they began a nine-game road trip.

Takin' the lead in H-Town 💪 pic.twitter.com/jdga4v9YvR — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 9, 2023

“I’m happy with it, because I know how good they are,” Snell told MLB.com.

His teammates had staked him to a 5-1 lead by the third inning, following a four-run rally in the second inning.

Ha-Seong Kim had a two-RBI single in the second, and Trent Grisham added a run-scoring single of his own. He padded his RBI total in the eighth with a three-run home run that firmly shut the door on the potent Astros.

Meanwhile, the team has lost catcher Gary Sánchez for the year due to the fractured wrist he suffered Wednesday after being hit by a pitch. The Friars, however, have gained Jurickson Profar, who returns after signing a minor league deal following his release by Colorado last month. The outfielder, along with infielder Eguy Rosario, were called up Friday.

Seth Lugo will take the mound Saturday for the Padres, with Sunday’s starter TBD.