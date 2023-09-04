Viejas Arena. Photo credit: goaztecs.com

San Diego State has released its initial 2023-24 Mountain West schedule, with conference play set to begin Jan. 2.

The slate features 18 games (nine home and nine road games) with each team in the conference playing eight opponents twice (home-and-home) and two opponents once.

For the Aztecs, league games continue through March 9. The season opens in November with non-conference contests.

National television partners CBS Sports and Fox Sports have the right to shift some games from the current dates for broadcast purposes. All national television selections and date changes are expected to be completed by late September or early October.

Game times will be set once the broadcast networks finalize their schedules.

The Aztecs open MW play Jan. 2 with two games at Viejas Arena. They host Fresno State then welcome UNLV on Jan. 6.

They follow with two games on the road, on Jan. 9 at San Jose State and Jan. 13 at New Mexico.

The regular season wraps up at home on March 9 against Boise State.

Here’s the complete MW schedule:

Jan. 2 – Fresno State

Jan. 6 – UNLV

Jan. 9 – at San Jose State

Jan. 13 – at New Mexico

Jan. 16 – Nevada

Jan. 20 – at Boise State

Jan. 23 – Wyoming

Jan. 27 – bye

Jan. 30 – at Colorado State

Feb. 3 – Utah State

Feb. 6 – at Air Force

Feb. 10 – at Nevada

Feb. 13 – Colorado State

Feb. 17 – New Mexico

Feb. 20 – at Utah State

Feb. 24 – at Fresno State

Feb. 27 – San Jose State

March 2 – bye

March 5 – at UNLV

March 9 – Boise State